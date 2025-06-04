U.S. Military conducting trainings near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning residents they can expect to see an increase in law enforcement and low-flying helicopters near downtown this week.

That's because the U.S. Military is conducting training exercises in the area from June 3 through June 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

The training is taking place in and around Memorial Park and near the Old St. Francis Hospital at Pikes Peak Avenue and South Institute Street.

CSPD did not specify which branch is training, but said it is being conducted in coordination with local law enforcement "to ensure safety and minimal disruption to the community."

KRDO13 reached out to Fort Carson to learn more on the specifics of the training, who told us the training is to help "enable soldiers to respond to incidents in dense, urban areas," but did not provide any more details.

In the meantime, officials are asking residents to avoid the area of the training and to not call local law enforcement if they notice an increased presence in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.