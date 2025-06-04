State law enforcement warns of scam texts impersonating Colorado DMV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – State law enforcement agencies are warning the public of a new scam in the form of text messages that look like they came from the Colorado DMV or Department of Revenue (DOR).

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the messages claim that you have an unpaid traffic citation, and often include a link or reference to an "administrative code."

However, state officials say there is no such thing as an administrative code related to traffic citations – and that these messages are fraudulent and designed to steal personal information.

Two examples of scam texts.

Courtesy: Colorado DMV

Both the Colorado DMV and the DOR say they will never text about unpaid tolls or tickets. They advise that if you receive one of these text messages, don't click on any links or share any personal or financial information.

"If you receive a suspicious message, report it and delete it immediately. If you are ever unsure, contact the DMV or give us a call!" DCSO said.

