Safeway, Albertsons union workers vote to strike across various Colorado locations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The union representing Safeway and Albertsons employees across Colorado says workers have voted to strike at select locations.

According to the union, UFCW Local 7R, workers in Fountain and Pueblo locations voted to strike. Their proposed strikes will include unionized employees of both the meat and retail departments.

Union officials say the plans are over contract negotiations, particularly "standing together for respect, better wages, fair scheduling, and safe workplaces."

Other locations that voted yes on a strike include Vail, Fort Morgan, Grand Junction, Estes Park, Salida, and Steamboat.

Dates for a proposed strike have not yet been announced, but union officials say they will send out an advisory once they firm up plans.