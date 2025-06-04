Pueblo West Pool will remain closed for the entire summer

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Pueblo West Metro District say that the community pool will be closed for the entire 2025 season.

Officials say it's due to a mechanical failure.

"A critical line failure has been identified, allowing dirt, rocks, and air to enter the system," wrote Matt Lund, Director of Business Administration, in a release. "This has caused extensive damage to the pool’s mechanical equipment, rendering it inoperable for the foreseeable future."

Pueblo West leaders say they are currently working to make repairs, but due to the extensive nature of the work, the pool simply can not open this season.

“We understand how important the pool is to our residents, especially during the summer months,” said Christian Heyn, District Manager, in a release. “We are committed to transparency and doing everything we can to provide alternative recreational options while we work toward a long-term solution.”

The Metro District says they are now extending Splash Park hours to seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

