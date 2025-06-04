‘Predatory industry’: New Colorado law to crack down on car booting companies

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill putting stricter regulations on the car booting industry has been signed into law in Colorado.

HB25-1117 provides additional oversight against what some lawmakers say is a predatory industry.

Car boots are typically large metal clamps that are put on a car's tire, intended to prevent to owner from driving away. They are most commonly used as a method to get people to pay up on old parking tickets or force them to pay a fine for parking illegally.

Under this new law, car booting companies are required to ensure car owners are given a written notice at least 24 hours before booting their car. There is an exception if a car owner has received a previous notice for parking in the same manner.

“For most Coloradans, a car is not a convenience – it is a livelihood. Cars are how Coloradans get to work, buy groceries and medicine, and take their kids to school," said Representative Mike Weissman (D). "These protections prevent predatory booting and ensure that hardworking Coloradans can quickly restore access to their cars.”

Additionally, car booters must take photos of the car before they boot it. If they don't, and the car ends up damaged, they could be held liable.

If a company puts more than one boot on a car, they can't charge the owner more than once for removing the boots. They are also now required to provide a customer with an itemized receipt.

Finally, they must also remove a boot if the car owner pays at least $60 of the total amount owed.

