Justice faster: Colorado tackles rape kit delays with new law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado is taking a major step forward in how it handles sexual assault investigations.

Governor Jared Polis has signed a new law aimed at addressing the state’s years-long rape kit backlog; something survivors say is long overdue.

For many victims, delays in processing sexual assault kits have meant delays in justice. For some, justice never came at all.

Right now, Colorado has one of the worst rape kit backlogs in the country. As of early 2025, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported an average turnaround time of more than 500 days to process sexual assault kits, with over 1,300 cases still pending.

Now, the newly signed Miranda Gordon Justice for Survivors Act aims to change that.

The law creates a new forensic medical review board and sets strict timelines for how quickly evidence must be processed. Under the new rules, rape kits must be tested within 60 days.

Governor Polis signed the bill Tuesday, stating: "Justice delayed is justice denied."

That’s something sexual abuse survivor Jules Woodson understands firsthand.

"I reported it the next day, but I was told that it was my fault," Woodson recalled.

For 20 years, she stayed silent -- until she went public with her story in 2018. She says her abuser later received a standing ovation from his Tennessee megachurch after a public admission she describes as a “pseudo apology.”

"There was no accountability in my case," Woodson said. "So seeing the state take responsibility for processing these rape kits is something that I think is a really good step."

She says knowing the state is taking survivors seriously makes a difference.

"It’s confidence-boosting for the survivor to know that the state of Colorado is taking this seriously."

In addition to faster testing, the new law also gives survivors a voice in how cases are handled, including victim advocates on the oversight board.

For Woodson, it’s not just about the kits; it’s about dignity.

"Sexual abuse is not a victimless crime. Even though there might not always be a gory crime scene, there are emotional wounds," she said. “My hat’s off to other survivors. Know you’re not alone. And I pray that this new law will allow justice to be more swift."

The new oversight board is expected to meet by August 1. Survivors will now have a seat at the table, and many advocates are calling this law a model for other states to follow.

