Goats on the loose! El Paso County Jail recruits four-legged partners to help clear invasive weeds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Today, nearly 40 goats will begin working to clear approximately three acres of invasive weeds on the land that surrounds the El Paso County Jail.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said the goats, which are owned by local rancher B3C Show Goats, will graze around the jail and its surrounding facilities for the next two weeks.

Courtesy: EPSO

It's a zero-cost approach to weed control that EPSO says will simultaneously help to enrich the soil, reduce wildfire risk and promote local biodiversity.

"By the end of the operation, the area will be significantly safer from fire hazards, accomplished without the use of herbicides, which often contain harmful chemicals," EPSO said.

While the goats are hard at work over the next two weeks, jail officials welcome community members to stop by and visit the goats in action. Visiting hours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and visitors are asked to park at the El Paso County Jail Visitor Center, located at 2727 E. Las Vegas St.

Courtesy: EPSO

EPSO said goat viewing is limited to the area north of the flag poles, directly in front of the visitor parking.

"We request members of the community refrain from walking around the perimeter of the El Paso Jail, as we maintain the area as a secure location," EPSO said.

Courtesy: EPSO

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.