Colorado will adopt a standardized Black history curriculum in K-12 schools by 2028

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has signed new legislation that will require Colorado public schools to adopt statewide Black history education standards.

House Bill 25-1149, sponsored by Representative Regina English and Senator Tony Exum, Sr. - both Democrats from Colorado Springs - directs the Colorado Department of Education to develop a comprehensive K–12 curriculum focused on Black history and cultural studies.

The legislation arrives amid a national debate over how race and history should be addressed in classrooms. In recent years, several states have passed laws banning the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. Colorado lawmakers, however, have taken the opposite stance, consistently voicing opposition to such bans. It remains unclear whether or how critical race theory will factor into Colorado’s standardized Black history curriculum.

“Here in Colorado, we understand the importance of teaching a full, honest history – one that recognizes the achievements, contributions, and experiences of Black Americans,” said Exum. “Implementing a standardized Black history curriculum in our public schools ensures that students of all races and backgrounds receive a more complete education that prepares them to be informed, engaged citizens and honors the extensive contributions of Black Americans in shaping our state and nation.”

The Colorado Department of Education will create the curriculum with support from a 17-member advisory committee. Once approved by the Board of Education, public K-12 schools will need to adopt the new Black history education standards into their curriculum as part of the state’s social studies standards revision cycle, which concludes in 2028.

