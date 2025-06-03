Skip to Content
WATCH: Suspect allegedly spills gasoline across Platte, Murray intersection before lighting it on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a person allegedly spilled gas across a busy intersection and lit it on fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect was detained by bystanders until officers could arrive.

CSPD says the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, has been placed on a mental health hold and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The department says they wrote the person a ticket for illegal burning in the meantime.

