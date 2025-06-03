Law enforcement executing warrant off Leta Drive and Security Boulevard

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they executed a search warrant with the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen near Leta Drive and Security Boulevard.

Viewer video (seen above) shows law enforcement officers in tactical gear as a drone flies overhead.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

