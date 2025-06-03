Ford Amphitheater to host Fourth of July performance and fireworks show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ford Amphitheater will be home to a Fourth of July celebration and performance, according to AEG Presents.

Organizers say the evening with start with performances from young artists at School of Rock.

After their opener, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will take the stage for a set list of songs from artists like Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, and Pharrell Williams.

“There’s no better way to celebrate than with our community, under the stars, surrounded by the power of live symphonic sound,” said Nathan Newbrough, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic in a release.

Officials with AEG Presents say the performances will close out with a fireworks show

“This is what Ford Amphitheater, and the VENU Foundation were built for,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

According to officials, gates open at 5:30 p.m. on July 4, the show starts at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.

Those who would like to attend can reserve their seat for $5, AEG Presents says. Tickets go on sale June 5 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase. AEG Presents says the best seats for the music are in the front, while the best seats for watching the fireworks will be in the back.

