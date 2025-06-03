Driver hits Colorado Springs officer with car during welfare check, now facing felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are searching for a driver who struck an officer with their vehicle and fled during a welfare check Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it received a call just after 7 a.m. on June 3 regarding two people passed out in a car outside an apartment complex in Palomino Ranch Point, just southeast of North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. The caller said they were concerned because the people appeared to be laying in "unnatural positions."

When officers arrived on scene just after 7:30 a.m., they located the two occupants of the car, and also spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

Police managed to wake the pair, but the driver immediately tried to flee – putting the car in drive and striking an officer, CSPD said. The department said the officer was not injured.

The officers didn't pursue the vehicle, but began searching the area for it. Just minutes later, another caller reported to CSPD that a vehicle had been driving recklessly through an apartment complex on Ensemble Heights and Conductors Point before crashing into a landscaping boulder.

The caller then reported seeing the vehicle's occupant's running from the area.



Officers located the abandoned vehicle and searched the area, where they found the passenger. CSPD said they have identified the driver, who is still on the run. That individual will be facing multiple charges, including felony assault of a peace officer.

