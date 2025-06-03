Deputies seek public’s help identifying man found near Pueblo highway with no memory

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help identifying a man found wandering near Pueblo Boulevard who couldn't remember his name or how he got there.

According to PCSO, at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, a sheriff’s deputy found a man walking under the bridge of the westbound on-ramp to Highway 50, just west of Pueblo Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says he was covered in mud and disoriented, and was unable to recall his name or how he ended up at that location.

PCSO is now looking for the public's help identifying the man and determining what happened. If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference case #13644.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.