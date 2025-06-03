Colorado Springs Utilities has three years of water in storage following a dry winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities says that the city has a strong water supply, despite below average snow pack and a warm and dry winter.

Continued warm temperatures this winter and into the spring caused an early and rapid snow melt in the mountains across the state, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). These conditions are expected to reduce the amount of spring runoff, which is a key source of water for our community.

However, thanks to a couple of wet years in 2023 and 2024, CSU says Colorado Springs has nearly three years' worth of water demand in storage. This stored water is part of CSU's long-term planning strategy to help manage through drier years, such as 2025 is turning out to be.

Nonetheless, CSU says that the city would not be in this strong position if it weren't for continued smart water use by residents. This includes following the Water Wise Rules.

You may water up to three days a week (Sunday to Saturday). You choose the days. From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks, and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

According to CSU, "Continued smart water use will help maintain reservoir levels and act as a critical buffer during dry periods. It’s important we keep reservoir levels strong, and the best time to save water is when we have it. By continuing to use water wisely, we can all help protect our supply for tomorrow."

