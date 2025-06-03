Matt Mahoney of the Switchbacks is our homie

Matt Mahoney is happy where he's at. This is his fifth year playing for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, "It Is my ninth year playing, and I would say the goals and what I want to achieve are a little different. You know, earlier in your career you try to make a name for yourself, trying to establish yourself and now being established. You really just want to win. But I still enjoy like I enjoy coming into work every day, and otherwise I wouldn't do it. I try to enjoy every moment while I can and go from there," says Mahoney.

The little moments he appreciates, it's the time he spends with his teammates, "We laugh every day. I mean, I've been very fortunate the year I played to be in locker rooms that we've all generally liked each other, you know, and we are 30 years old or in our late twenties. We just like to mess around and have fun, you know, like pick fun at each other. And that's part of the part I'll miss the most and I'm done," says Mahoney.