Baby skunks at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

today at 6:07 AM
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Two skunks at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are now raising a litter of seven baby skunks each! The Zoo says the mothers, Isabel and Padfoot and their babies are all doing well.

The zoo says right now the best time to see them in-person is during skunk demonstrations in the loft. Those are on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:30p.m. 

Once they're mature, the zoo says they'll be sent out to new homes in accredited zoos. Meanwhile, the zoo will happen to be celebrating national skunk day on the weekend of June 14th and 15th. 

