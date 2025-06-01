Cutty’s fire contained, not controlled in Western Fremont

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Western Fremont Fire Protection District says the Cutty's fire is completely contained after a day of fighting it. However, large piles of ash and embers will remain as crews work to extinguish them completely.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, the Western Fremont Fire Protection District was called to extinguish an RV fire at Cutty's resort on County Road 6 in Coaldale. An update showed that the fire was actually a vegetative fire next to an RV.

By the time the fire department got to the scene, the fire was a third of an acre large, and the heat from the fire required numerous approaches to fighting it, requiring mutual aid from nine different fire departments, including the U.S. Forest Service. They also requested aerial support.

Erratic winds and a thunderstorm blowing over did not help firefighters' efforts, with multiple lightning strikes, one of which started another fire three miles north of the original spot. That fire should be contained by the end of the day Sunday, according to the Western Fremont Fire Protection District.

"In the span of ten hours, firefighters and civilians did a brilliant job of identifying and solving tactical problems that arose due to the unusual nature of the fuels, the rough terrain and erratic weather," Fire Chief John Walker said.

The was contained to 2 acres of private land, but because there are large piles of embers, smoke could be visible for days. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.