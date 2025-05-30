Mountain Metro transit to begin free summer rides Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Some good news for public transit riders in southern Colorado: starting this Sunday, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is offering free rides all summer long!

The free rides will run from July 1 through Aug. 31, all in the effort to increase the use of public transportation over the summer months when ozone levels are at their highest.

The free fares are made possible by Senate Bill 24-032, which gives transit agencies in Colorado the ability to receive an Ozone Season Transit Grant.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that MMT has participated in the "Zero Fare for Better Air" initiative.

“Over the first three summers we have given over 2 million rides to people in the Pikes Peak Region, and we are looking forward to doing it again this summer," Lan Rao, MMT transit division manager, said.

To celebrate the return of free fares, MMT will be hosting “Ride Free for the Summer 2025” party Tuesday, June 3 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Terminal on the corner of Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue. Everyone is welcome to join.

