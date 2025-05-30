Skip to Content
‘Know your rights’: Colorado Springs hosting renters’ rights workshop

Pexels via Canva
Published 10:04 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a "Renters Rights 101" workshop.

According to city officials, the event will be on Tuesday, June 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert. Organizers say he will go over lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado housing legislation. That said, city officials say presenters can't provide legal advice for individual situations.

Those hoping to attend can do so in person, online, or by phone.

Location: Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, 5550 N. Union Ave, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918 

Join online:  https://tinyurl.com/RenterRights-Jun2025-Join  

Meeting ID: 269 466 516 506 3 
Passcode: F9fJ9Sn2 

Phone: 720-617-3426 

Phone conference ID:  722 920 389# 

