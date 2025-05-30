‘Know your rights’: Colorado Springs hosting renters’ rights workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a "Renters Rights 101" workshop.

According to city officials, the event will be on Tuesday, June 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert. Organizers say he will go over lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado housing legislation. That said, city officials say presenters can't provide legal advice for individual situations.

Those hoping to attend can do so in person, online, or by phone.

Location: Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, 5550 N. Union Ave, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918

Join online: https://tinyurl.com/RenterRights-Jun2025-Join

Meeting ID: 269 466 516 506 3

Passcode: F9fJ9Sn2

Phone: 720-617-3426

Phone conference ID: 722 920 389#