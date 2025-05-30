Daily air quality notifications resume in Colorado ahead of ozone pollution season

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says daily air quality forecasts for the 2025 ozone pollution season are resuming.

From May 31 to Aug. 31, the department is sending out daily notifications. Residents can sign up for alerts by clicking here.

“These daily alerts are a great way for people to stay informed on ozone pollution levels while making the most of their time outdoors during the summer,” said Michael Ogletree, the senior director of the state’s air quality programs, in a release. “We’ve made great progress in adopting new policies to address ozone pollution through the key sectors of transportation and oil and gas activities, and we’ll continue to see improvements as those policies mature in the coming years. Although we know it’s not always possible for people to make changes to their daily routines and schedules, individual Coloradans can also make a difference. For example, filling up your gas tank later in the evening or carpooling can reduce air pollution emissions that form ground-level ozone.”