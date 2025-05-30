CPW ‘lethally removes’ gray wolf from Copper Creek pack after repeated attacks on livestock

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they have "lethally removed" a gray wolf from Pitkin County after ranchers reported multiple attacks on their livestock.

According to CPW, the wolf, which was a member of the Copper Creek pack, was euthanized on Thursday, May 29.

Wildlife officials say the decision to lethally remove the wolf followed CPW’s confirmation of four separate livestock attacks between May 17 and 25.

During that timeframe, CPW said three calves and one cow were injured, and two calves were found dead, with all incidents occurring on private property.

In three of the four cases, the agency said it found “clear and convincing evidence” that a gray wolf was responsible. GPS collar data also showed that at least one wolf from the Copper Creek Pack was in the area during each incident.

CPW said it decided on lethal removal after determining that the involved ranchers were already using "all reasonable non-lethal deterrence measures" and "removing any attractants capable of luring wolves."

After the decision to lethally remove the wolf was made, officials say plans were put into place earlier this week to secure permission from the landowner to safely remove the wolf.

“The decision to take lethal management action was very difficult,” CPW Director Jeff Davis said. “Our wildlife biologists and officers constructed a timeline of recent events that shows the depredation behavior met the conditions for chronic depredation that were defined earlier this year. We have great respect for these animals and take the removal of a wolf very seriously. Removal of problem animals is unfortunate and rare, but consistent with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan."

Davis said that the intent behind putting the wolf down was to discourage other pack members from shifting to livestock as their primary source of food instead of targeting natural prey.

"This action will help ensure that wolves and packs that are targeting natural prey serve as the foundation for a sustainable population," Davis said. "Most of the wolves in the state are sticking to natural food sources and avoiding livestock conflicts."

CPW said it considers four factors when determining whether a situation qualifies for lethal removal of depredating wolves:

Documented repeated depredation and harassment of a producer’s livestock or working dogs caused by the wolf, wolves, or pack targeted

Use of a variety of non-lethal conflict minimization materials and techniques

Likelihood that additional wolf-related depredation will continue if lethal control is or is not implemented

Unintentional or intentional use of attractants that may be luring or baiting wolves to the location

The agency defines chronic depredation as three or more depredation events caused by the same wolf, wolves or pack within a 30-day period.

The agency said it will now be monitoring the Copper Creek Pack to determine whether the wolf's removal changes the pack’s behavior.

CPW reminds that, unless authorized by the FWS and CPW, killing a wolf is illegal under federal and state law, and can result in up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.