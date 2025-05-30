Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes newest giraffe, Kinda

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – There’s a new gentle giant at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) – and she’s already making herself right at home!

Meet Kinda (pronounced like Linda), a one-year-old giraffe who arrived on Wednesday, May 28, from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago! CMZoo says her name, which means “beautiful” in Swahili and Arabic, was given by her former caretakers in Illinois.

Zoo staff says Kinda seemed at home fairly immediately when she arrived, calmly strolling off her trailer into her new home and sniffing at her surroundings. According to CMZoo, she’s even already bonded with a few members of the herd in her first two days.

CMZoo says they’re giving Kinda a bit more time to adjust before she meets the rest of the giraffes and joins the zoo's full giraffe tower. In the meantime, the zoo says guests can still meet and feed the zoo's newest arrival in the giraffe barn.

