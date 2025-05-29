WATCH LIVE: U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) will hold its graduation on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink will speak at the commencement, and will be followed by a performance by the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's aerobatic team.

According to the USAFA, 909 people are graduating, which includes cadets from Guyana, Indonesia, Kosovo, Mlaysia, Niger, Pamama, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Tunisia.

USAFA says 10 graduates have parents who both graduated from the Air Force Academy.

As of Sept. 2024, USAFA says 840 graduates have attained the rank of general.