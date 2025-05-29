Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

KRDO
By
today at 9:20 AM
Published 8:51 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) will hold its graduation on Thursday at 9 a.m.

You can watch live below:

(Note: if you are having difficulties with the stream, it could be because you are in a browser directed by Facebook. If issues persist, head to KRDO.com in your regular mobile browser and find this article on our front page. Go full screen on the stream and hit "play.")

Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink will speak at the commencement, and will be followed by a performance by the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's aerobatic team.

According to the USAFA, 909 people are graduating, which includes cadets from Guyana, Indonesia, Kosovo, Mlaysia, Niger, Pamama, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Tunisia.

USAFA says 10 graduates have parents who both graduated from the Air Force Academy.

As of Sept. 2024, USAFA says 840 graduates have attained the rank of general.

Celeste Springer

