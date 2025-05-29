New England Patriots head coach says team is aware of Stefon Diggs boat video

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of a video of wide receiver Stefon Diggs holding an unidentified pink substance in a bag on a boat was widely shared on social media.

At a press conference, a reporter asked Vrabel if the team was looking into a “certain substance, that people are guessing what is and isn’t,” which was seen in the video, where Diggs – who signed with New England in late March and is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 last year with the Houston Texans – is seen speaking with three women. During the video, Diggs pulls out a bag containing a pink substance and hands it to one of the women.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vrabel stressed the importance of making “great decisions, on and off the field.”

“Well, it’s something we’re aware of and, obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel told reporters. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Diggs has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but posted a series of intense workout videos to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where he can be seen performing a variety of stop-and-start drills while tethered to a post and route running exercises.

CNN has reached out to Diggs for comment. Representatives for the NFL said the league declined to comment.

Vrabel emphasized that Wednesday’s voluntary organized team activity, which Diggs missed, was a “voluntary part of our offseason program,” but conceded that most of the Patriots squad had made it.

“The timelines, and the prognosis (of his ACL recovery), we’re working hard to get him back and be ready to go. When he’s here, we’ll coach him and have him ready to go,” the coach said.

When asked if he had spoken to Diggs since the video had come to light, Vrabel said: “I talk to our players every single day, the ones that are here and the ones that aren’t.”

Diggs has been one of the best receivers in the league for years and hit another level after joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and linking up with QB Josh Allen, who won last year’s NFL MVP award.

He was traded from the Bills to the Texans last year, before signing with the Patriots to the three-year max $69 million deal, according to several reports, including NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

