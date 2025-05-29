‘I’m not goin’ back in’: Hundreds of jellyfish stings reported on Florida beaches

By Pamela Comme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The sun is shining, waves are crashing, and the beach is busy, but a hidden hazard is making waves of its own: jellyfish.

“There’s not really any specific time of year that they’re here, but when they come in — and sometimes they come in full force, we have a lot of stings. Especially with the crowds we had over the weekend, we had more people in the water,” Tammy Malphurs, the Volusia Beach safety director said.

Malphurs said jellyfish have taken over the beach. Since Saturday, beach safety officials have recorded over 360 stings. She urges visitors to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower, so help is nearby, if needed.

“They’ll have vinegar they can give you to put on it,” Malphurs said.

According to UF Health, vinegar rapidly halts the thousands of tiny, unfired stinging cells left on the skin after tentacle contact. If vinegar isn’t available, the sting site can be rinsed with ocean water.

Some beachgoers claim there are other remedies.

“I heard urine works too, that’s the old wives’ tale,” one man said.

However, Malphurs recommends sticking with vinegar.

If you’re heading to Volusia beaches, watch your step and stay alert. There’s no telling how long the jellyfish will linger.

“They’re just at the mercy of the winds and the currents,” Malphurs added.

