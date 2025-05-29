Colorado Springs police: Man lied about home invasion after accidentally shooting himself

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a man is now facing charges after a reported home invasion in Colorado Springs turned out to be a case of accidental self-inflicted gunfire.



According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5:14 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, the department received a call reporting a shooting for 1300 Grass Valley Drive, north of South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said initial reports first indicated the shooting was self-inflicted, but later the caller claimed a suspect had entered the home and shot a resident.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Anthony Grissett with a gunshot wound and quickly applied a tourniquet while waiting for additional medical assistance.

During the investigation, police learned that Grissett had accidentally shot himself and fabricated the story about an intruder breaking into his home, CSPD said.

The department said Grissett sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was treated at a local hospital, served and issued a court date before being released.

Police say there is no threat to the public and that the case is considered closed. Anyone with additional information is asked to call CSPD dispatch at 719-444-7000.

