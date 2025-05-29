Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues dachshund stuck in pipe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says its crews were able to rescue a dachshund named Finley from a pipe.

According to the department, CSFD got a call from Finley's owners. They said Finley was stuck in a pipe under a concrete slab on their porch. The owners said Finley had been stuck for several hours.

CSFD says its crew was able to use cameras to locate him, and he was about 15 feet into the pipe.

The fire department says they were able to use their tools to cut a hole in the concrete and reach under the slab to grab Finley.

"Rescue teams report that Finley immediately began running around and wagging his tail when reunited with his family," wrote CSFD on Facebook. "A special shout-out goes to Paramedic Alan Kent-- with only 13 shifts left on the job before retirement, he upheld his duty and ensured Finley was healthy and happy."

The department says the family was advised to get Finley checked out at the vet just in case.

