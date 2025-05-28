Police still searching for two additional suspects in shooting that injured six

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after opening fire on a crowd of people who were there to watch a planned fight.

Six people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning, one of whom was a minor. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but CSPD says that person is now stable.

Court records show that the suspect, Deomni Myers, was dating a woman named Deija Lucero or "Dee." A planned physical fight was set to take place that night between Lucero and another woman. The planned fight was over disparaging comments "Dee" had made on Facebook regarding another woman's baby, and a cell phone purchase that led to conflicts between the two, according to court records.

Instead, police say a white Mercedes-Benz pulled up, and the driver of the vehicle, Myers, opened fire on the crowd of people gathered to witness the fight.

Witnesses of the shooting say two other men also opened fire on the crowd, but court records do not identify those men. KRDO13 is pressing CSPD for any information they have regarding any additional suspects and their charges.

Witnesses say they heard 25-30 shots being fired.

Detectives were able to track a vehicle registered to Deomni Myers via license plate reader cameras, but later found the vehicle to be abandoned at a SuperStar Car Wash off Pulsar Drive, with bullet damage. Charges were filed on May 25th, and Myers turned himself in.

Myers has a prior criminal history of drug and alcohol charges.