Nick Kroll ‘produced’ John Mulaney’s intervention because he was ‘deeply scared’ Mulaney was going to die

(CNN) — Being the subject of an intervention is never easy, but Nick Kroll is letting it be known that organizing one is no walk in the park either.

During a recent episode of the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast, Shepard, who is a recovering addict, brought up to Kroll how much he loved John Mulaney’s Netflix standup special in which the comedian talks about his 2020 stint in rehab. Shepard wondered if Kroll was at the intervention that led to Mulaney’s stay.

“I produced that intervention,” Kroll said.

The “Big Mouth” creator and star said it was “so scary and brutal” to go through given that it was the height of the pandemic, he was living in Los Angeles and Mulaney was in New York at the time.

Kroll’s wife was also pregnant and he was in the midst of filming the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“John was running around New York City like a true madman,” Kroll recalled. “And I was so deeply scared that he was gonna die.”

There were complicated feelings and many details to attend to, Kroll said, including who the intervention expert would be and where Mulaney would go for treatment.

“You’re all of a sudden going back, being like, ‘Oh, oh, oh — that’s why I’ve had an inconsistent friend for the last X amount of time. Oh, this explains that,’” Kroll said. “And so, it gives you both empathy for them and also a tremendous amount of anger because they’ve been lying to you.”

Mulaney has since gotten sober and married actress Olivia Munn with whom he shares two young children.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Mulaney for comment.

