Longtime Colorado Springs resident celebrates 100th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Not everyone can say they’ve hit triple digits, but one longtime Colorado Springs resident is ringing in her 100th birthday this week!

Eunice Wolgemuth, a current resident of Winslow Court Senior Living in Colorado Springs, celebrated her 100th birthday this May with family and friends.

Born on a farm in Iowa in 1924, Eunice’s life has been anything but ordinary. She hopped from Iowa to California and back for work, before settling in Colorado Springs in 1955 with her children and first husband, John Thompson. John ran the College Time Shop near Colorado College, while Eunice built a 25-year career at literary agency Shepherd McGraw Hill.

Her life has been filled with love—twice. After John passed away, Eunice later married Floyd Wolgemuth, a VFW commander. The two shared a passion for travel until Floyd’s passing. Eunice has remained active in the VFW for many years, even serving as president for some time.

These days, Eunice enjoys a quieter life at Winslow Court, where she’s a regular at bingo and meal times.

So, what’s her secret to a long and happy life? According to Eunice, it’s simple: no drinking alcohol, no smoking, and lots of Taco Bell!

But most importantly, she says it’s her grandkids who keep her young.

"Try to meet Eunice. She shares an extraordinary amount of kindness and wisdom, and she is a lively and entertaining person," fellow Winslow Court resident Kit Anderson wrote in a memo celebrating her birthday. "Your time would be well spent getting to know her."

From all of us here at KRDO13, happy birthday Eunice!

