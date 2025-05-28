Here kitty, kitty! Jefferson County deputies try to coax bobcat out of home with lasers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bobcat made its way into a Ken Caryl home, prompting an unusual call for deputies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released video of the incident where the bobcat had hidden behind the TV.

"Yo, guys look at this thing," one deputy said. "Hi kitty, kitty!"

One deputy, hoping the bobcat would act similarly to house cats, busted out a laser in hopes of coaxing the animal out.

The bobcat was "unimpressed."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the bobcat ultimately strolled out the door they left open, but on its own terms.