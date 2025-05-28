Aurora father dead after falling off cliff in Chaffee County during hike

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says a father is dead after attempting to climb a cliff face at Agnes Vaille Falls.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after hikers said they had found a deceased person face down in a creek bottom near the falls.

Deputies learned that the man, now identified as 38-year-old Ronald Eugene Stamm, had come out for a hike with his wife and daughter. They say after making it to the falls, his wife and daughter headed back, but he continued to hike alone.

Based on their evidence, they believe Stamm tried to climb the cliff face at the falls without equipment and fell about 100 feet.

The sheriff's office said that by the time they arrived to investigate a report of his body, his wife and daughter were still waiting for him at the bottom of the trail.

