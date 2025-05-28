Alleged jet ski driver charged with manslaughter for hit-and-run that killed AFA cadet candidate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The woman accused of fleeing after allegedly hitting and killing 18-year-old Ava Moore with a jet ski while she was kayaking is now facing a manslaughter charge, authorities announced Wednesday.

Police say Moore, a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate, was killed on May 25 while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas when she was struck by a jet ski with two women on board. The watercraft was driving at a "high speed" at the time of the crash, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) said.

After the crash, the passenger on the jet ski stayed on scene and spoke with law enforcement. However, the driver of the jet ski – believed to be 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez – fled in a vehicle with 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, according to police. As they left, the two crashed into two other vehicles, TPW said.

On May 27, Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Gonzalez and Perozo for their connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

Gonzalez is now charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, while Perozo has been charged with collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors. Authorities say as they continue investigating, more charges could be filed.

Both suspects believed to be in U.S. illegally, ICE says

Both Gonzalez and Perozo are believed to be undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to Joshua Johnson, the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas.

According to ICE, the two crossed the southern border separately in 2023. Gonzalez was arrested after entering the U.S. and released on recognizance in September 2023, while Perozo was released pending an immigration hearing after arriving in January 2023.

According to TPW, Enforcement Removal Operations Dallas placed immigration holds on Gonzalez and Perozo after they were arrested. Both are now facing deportation once the state case is complete.

Over 900 tips from the public aided in suspects' arrest

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Joseph Quintero, the arrests came after investigators received over 900 tips from the public that helped them locate the pair.

“We would like to take an opportunity to thank not only our local, state and federal law enforcement officers but also the public for their support and vigilance in reporting information to the Grapevine Police Department’s tip line,” Quintero said.

Moving forward in the investigation, TPW says a specialized team of Texas Game Wardens will use technology to recreate the collision using 3D video reconstruction software.

