Two suspects wanted after alleged attempt to break into RV park change machine

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used a drill in an attempt to break into a change machine.

According to the department, the alleged attempted burglary happened on May 19 around 4:35 a.m.

They say two suspects arrived at the Pikes Peak RV park and made their way to the laundry facility. Once inside, they allegedly used a drill to try and crack open a change machine that converts cash to coins. The drill, police said, appeared to be a red Milwaukee brand power drill.

Police say the two suspects were not able to open the machine, but RV park managers arrived later to find the damage.

The department has provided videos of the incident, which can be seen at the top of this article.

Police believe the suspects were in a white Chevrolet Equinox, though no license plate was captured.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call El Paso County dispatch at 719-390-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.