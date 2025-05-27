Panorama Park community mural vandalized over Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says Panorama Park was vandalized over Memorial Day weekend.

City officials say there was damage to multiple trees, the restroom facilities, and a portion of the community mural.

Photos shared from the city show dozens of cracked tiles.

(Photo: Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services)

The tile art mural is comprised of more than 7,000 individual tiles made by community members, according to city officials. Combined, there are two mosaics titled "Sharing our Light" and "Stepping into our Power."

(Photo: City of Colorado Springs)

"This impacts city resources and undermines a place that belongs to everyone. We are asking for your help," wrote the office in a Facebook post.

Residents with any information are encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-700.

"Panorama Park was created to be a safe, vibrant, and welcoming space. Let’s work together to ensure it stays that way," said Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.