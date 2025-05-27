District 11 launches new Teacher Impact Award, gifting four Colorado Springs educators $11k each

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has launched a new award to honor its teachers — and it's left four local educators $11,000 richer.

The Teacher Impact Award, which D11 says was made possible by a generous donation from The Dakota Foundation, aims to recognize local educators whose students show significant growth and achievement.

Awardees are selected based on student's academic data over the past school year, alongside recommendations from principals, colleagues and students, D11 said.

Four teachers were recognized from across the district this year, and each was rewarded with $11,000.

The inaugural recipients of the 2024 Teacher Impact Award are:

Kyle Yeh, Coronado High School

Julie Lounello, Sabin Middle School

Sandra Briggs, Mitchell High School

Laura Bomersbach, Steele Elementary School



"The #1 way to student achievement is access to high-quality instruction," D11 Superintendent Michael Gaal said in a press release. "In THE Colorado Springs School District 11, we are humbled to have support from the Dakota Foundation and the Board of Education to celebrate our most excellent teachers with $11K cash rewards for demonstrating that over this last academic year!"

The Dakota Foundation, established in 1997, focuses on supporting educational programs and community growth. The nonprofit has also been instrumental in helping to develop the "D11 Promise," a partnership with Pikes Peak State College that provides a path to free college for qualifying students across the district.

