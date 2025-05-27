Colorado Public Radio, NPR sue President Trump over funding cuts

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Public Radio (CPR) is suing the Trump administration after the president announced an executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS.

The White House argued that NPR and PBS have "fueled partisanship and left-wing propaganda with taxpayer dollars."

Federal funding for the organizations primarily comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has been fueling the organizations since 1967.

In the 60's, Congress established that access to public radio and television stations was essential to democracy, the First Amendment, and public education.

NPR says the move by Trump to upend funding is "retaliatory, viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment."

You can read more on the White House's stance by clicking here. You can also read more on NPR and CPR's stance by clicking here.