Climber not using gear rescued from 75 feet up a rock in Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they rescued a rock climber in Garden of the Gods, who was 75 feet up a rock and not using any climbing gear or protection.

According to a post on CSFD'S Twitter page, two engines along with heavy rescue worked for an hour in order to set up a rope system in the evening hours of Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. The crew was able to use what is known as a "B/C pick off" rescue in order to safely get the man down. The climber was not injured.

While rock climbing is allowed in Garden of the Gods park, rock scrambling, like what this climber did, is illegal, according to the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Rock scrambling is climbing on a rock formation more than 10 feet up from its base without proper equipment. On the other hand, technical climbing, which is climbing on a rock formation in parties of two or more with proper equipment, is legal. All climbers must have a valid climbing permit.

