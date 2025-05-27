Air Force Academy cadet candidate dead after woman allegedly hit her with jet ski, fled scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old cadet candidate who died in a tragic lake incident over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Air Force Academy, Ava Moore was killed while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas.

(Photo: Air Force Academy)

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met. Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent in a press release.

Her death made national headlines after the woman who allegedly hit and killed her fled the scene. According to the Grapevine Police Department, the female suspect was on a jet ski when she hit Moore, who was on a kayak.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez (pictured) allegedly hit Ava Moore and fled the scene, according to the Grapevine Police Department. (Photo: Grapevine Police Department)

Police said a passenger on the jet ski stayed at the scene, but the female driver allegedly ran off and left in a car with a man. Police say the man and the female suspect even hit another car while allegedly fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, Grapevine Police identified the suspect as Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez. Police say she was taken into custody and "more details (would) be available later."

Police say they have taken Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez into custody. (Photo: Grapevine Police Department)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.