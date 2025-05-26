Southwest Airlines investigating after plane heading to Denver possibly struck by lightning

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A Southwest flight landed safely in Denver Sunday evening after it was possibly struck by lightning while in the air, according to our Denver news partners 9NEWS.

Flight 168, which originated from Tampa International Airport, landed safely at Denver International Airport (DIA) at around 8:36 p.m. on May 25, according to FlightAware – but the landing came after a possible lightning struck while the plane was en route.

The plane safely reached the gate, and no injuries were reported, DIA confirmed to 9NEWS on Monday. Southwest Airlines also told our Denver partners the aircraft was removed from service for inspection after landing.

It isn't immediately clear where the possible lightning strike could've occurred, but a mapped course from FlightAware shows the aircraft flying over storms in Louisiana, east Texas and Kansas before arriving in Denver.

