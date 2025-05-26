Investigation launched after body discovered in burning car south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says it has launched a death investigation after a body was discovered in a burning car just south of Pueblo.

According to the CBI, just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 26, a passerby called 911 to alert law enforcement of a car fully engulfed in flames. It was parked on the west side of the frontage road parallel to I-25, just near mile marker 92.

The Pueblo Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. After further inspection, firefighters discovered a body inside the vehicle, CBI said.

CBI was called in to process the scene, and is now leading an investigation into the death. The agency said an autopsy will be conducted by the Pueblo County Coroner to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as to identify the victim.

