Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in ‘urgent need’ of foster homes for kittens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says it's in "urgent need" for foster homes as they are overwhelmed with a high influx of kittens requiring immediate care.

HSPPR says it's currently "kitten season," and every day, the shelter is receiving litters of tiny kittens who can't survive on their own, in need of around-the-clock care.

The influx has put significant pressure on the shelter's resources.

"Each new emergency forces us to shift resources and space because we simply don't have enough foster homes," HSPPR said in a social media post.

The shelter is now looking for community members willing to foster. HSPPR says it's especially in need of foster homes for kittens that need bottle feeding, as well as for animals recovering from injury or illness. Fostering can also provide a safe environment for shy or fearful animals that need time and care to adjust before being ready for adoption.

"Fostering saves lives. Every animal that finds a foster home opens space in the shelter for the next emergency. And we can’t do it without you," HSPPR wrote.

If you're interested in fostering, you can apply to become a foster parent here.

Interested, but not sure quite what to expect? HSPPR is hosting a "Kitten Shower" on Saturday, May 31 to teach prospective foster parents more about what caring for neonatal kittens – and other animals in need – entails.

The shelter says those interested can ask questions, meet the foster care team, and find out more about the fostering process.

You can RSVP for the Kitten Shower here.

