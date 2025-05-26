CPW alerting of increased coyote presence after two dogs attacked in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning Colorado Springs residents to stay aware of coyotes in the area following two separate attacks on dogs near local parks.

According to CPW, one attack occurred near Palmer Park and the other at Rockrimmon Open Space. Both dogs were on six-foot leashes walking with their owners when they were attacked.

CPW said during this time of year, when new coyote pups after often born, coyotes can become more aggressive. This typically happens from around February, when many coyotes have their pups, through when they finish raising them in June.



During this time, the agency advises local dog owners to keep their pets leashed while on walks, and keep them indoors or in fully enclosed kennels during the night.

What should I do if I encounter a coyote?

If you spot a coyote, make sure to give it plenty of space. Aggressive coyotes show aggression similar to dogs, such as with raised hackles, bared teeth and growling, CPW said.

If you come in contact with a coyote showing signs of aggression, don't run or turn your back to it – be as "big and loud as possible," CPW says. Shout, wave your arms, clap, and throw objects at the animal. If it doesn't leave, CPW advises facing the coyote and slowly backing away.

Coyotes that are seen exhibiting aggressive behavior toward humans should be reported to CPW.

CPW advises that from now through the end of June, wildlife will be more visible in backyards, open spaces, and on trails, and urges the public to respect wildlife by leaving young animals alone.

