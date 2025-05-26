Colorado man charged with attempting to bomb U.S. Embassy building in Tel Aviv

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The man charged with attempting to bomb a U.S. Embassy office in Tel Aviv was born in Colorado, new court documents reveal.

According to a federal complaint filed Sunday by the U.S. District Court, 28-year-old Joseph Neumeyer is a U.S.-German dual citizen who was born in Colorado and lived in the U.S. until this year. It’s currently unclear where exactly in Colorado Neumeyer is from, or how long he lived in the state.

Neumeyer was arrested in Israel and deported back to the U.S. on May 19 after allegedly plotting to throw Molotov cocktails at a U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



On May 19, Neumeyer posted on his Facebook account, “Join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv- we are burning down the US embassy” and “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f--- the west,” according to the criminal complaint. His page also allegedly included threats to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Later that same day, Neumeyer was seen at the Tel Aviv branch office of the embassy, wearing a dark-colored backpack. As he approached, he spat at an an embassy guard, cussed at him and fled when the guard tried to detain him, leaving behind his backpack, the complaint said.

Inside the backpack, law enforcement found three bottles filled with ethanol, fashioned as makeshift Molotov cocktails, according to the complaint.

Courtesy: Israel Police, X

Surveillance footage led law enforcement to a nearby hotel, where Neumeyer was located and arrested.

"The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump," FBI Director Kash Patel said. "This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions."

According to the Justice Department, if convicted, Neumeyer faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

