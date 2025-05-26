American Music Awards 2025: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Billie Eilish was a big winner at Monday night’s American Music Awards.

Eilish wasn’t present at the show since she is currently on tour, but she won all seven awards that she was nominated for, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Beyoncé won two AMAs for favorite female country artist and favorite country album, marking the first time she was recognized in the country music category. Other winners included Kendrick Lamar, who earned one AMA for favorite hip-hop song for “Not Like Us,” and SZA, who took home two awards for favorite R&B song and favorite female R&B artist.

Host Jennifer Lopez opened the show with an energetic dance number to a medley that included a mashup of songs by Beyoncé, Eilish, Shaboozey, Chappell Roan and more.

Janet Jackson received the 2025 Icon award and made her first TV performance in seven years, performing songs including “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All for You.”

“My family (and) myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication,” Jackson said while accepting her award. “My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story. This would’ve only happened in America.”

Sir Rod Stewart was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young.” Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Reneé Rapp, among others, also performed during the telecast.

Taking place on Memorial Day, the AMAs partnered with the Easy Day Foundation, which supports veterans who are transitioning to civilian life after the military. To mark the moment, a group of veterans were invited to attend the live taping and were highlighted by Zac Brown and Ciara, respectively, throughout the show.

See below for a full list of nominees, with the winner’s indicated in bold.

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New artist of the year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams *WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft” *WINNER

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Song of the year

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” ﻿*WINNER

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Collaboration of the year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” *WINNER

Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Favorite social artist

Favorite music video

Benson Boone – “Beautiful ThingsBillie Eilish

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” *WINNER

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Social song of the year

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Doechii – “Anxiety” *WINNER

Lola Young – “Messy”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite touring artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite male pop artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars *WINNER

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop album

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft” *WINNER

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

Favorite pop song

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” *WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Favorite male country artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone *WINNER

Shaboozey

Favorite female country artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter” *WINNER

Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”

Favorite country song

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” *WINNER

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Eminem *WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Sexyy Red

Favorite hip-hop album

Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” *WINNER

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Gunna – “one of wun”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

Favorite hip-hop song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Favorite male R&B artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd *WINNER

Usher

Favorite female R&B artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA *WINNER

Tyla

Favorite R&B album

Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” *WINNER

Favorite R&B song

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Saturn” *WINNER

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite female Latin artist

Becky G *WINNER

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin duo or group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda *WINNER

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” *WINNER

Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”

Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”

Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”

Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”

Shakira – “Soltera” *WINNER

Favorite rock artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots *WINNER

Zach Bryan

Favorite rock album

Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”

Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”

The Marías – “Submarine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy” *WINNER

Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”

Favorite rock song

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” *WINNER

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 *WINNER

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite afrobeats artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla *WINNER

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM *WINNER

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.