Russia launches largest aerial assault on Ukraine, killing at least 12, despite major prisoner swap

(CNN) — Russia launched its largest aerial assault of its three-year war on Ukraine overnight, targeting the capital and other regions with missiles and drones for a second night in a row, even as the two sides prepared to conclude a major prisoner exchange.

At least 12 people were killed across Ukraine, including children, officials said. Dozens more people were injured.

Russia has been intensifying its aerial bombardments on Ukraine as international pressure mounts on Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire proposal.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 367 aerial attack weapons – 69 missiles and 298 drones – were launched across 22 locations in Ukraine overnight into Sunday. It added 47 of those missiles and 266 drones were intercepted.

Russia’s previous record-breaking aerial attack on Ukraine was just last weekend when Russia launched 273 drones in one night.

“A difficult Sunday morning in Ukraine after a sleepless night. The most massive Russian air attack in many weeks lasted all night,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on social media platform X.

In the capital Kyiv, air raid sirens blared for hours and residents were warned to stay in shelters in the early hours of Sunday as officials said the city faced a second night in a row of drone and missiles attacks. Civilian buildings in multiple districts were damaged as Russia mounted an attack using drones and rockets, authorities said.

Kyiv and Moscow earlier this month held their first direct talks since soon after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Those ended with an agreement for the exchange of prisoners, which began Friday and is expected to conclude Sunday.

The overnight assault comes a day after another wave of Russian attacks, which killed at least 13 people.

Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik told CNN Saturday she spent the night hiding “under the stairs” in Kyiv during the overnight bombardment. “It was terrifying, it felt honestly like Armageddon, the explosions were everywhere,” she said.

Prisoner swap

Over 600 Russian and Ukrainian servicemen were released Saturday as part of the second phase of the agreed prisoner exchange, and another 600 prisoners are expected to be released Sunday.

Videos released by the Ukrainian Coordination Center for Treatment of Prisoners of War showed the hundreds of released men, most with shaved heads and draped in Ukrainian flags, hugging each other and calling their loved ones on the phone.

Almost 800 people were released on Friday during the first phase of the swap.

The agreement to release 1,000 prisoners on each side was the only significant outcome of the meeting between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul last week.

Olena, a Ukrainian woman whose husband Yuriy spent six months in Russian captivity, finally reunited with him on Saturday after he was released in the prisoner swap. A video posted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense shows her running to find her husband and hugging him tightly once she does.

“This is the best day. I was running, looking for him, screaming. I am very grateful,” Olena said in the video. The day before she reunited with Yuriy, she had asked several of the released Ukrainian prisoners of war if any of them recognized her husband, but none of them were able to, leaving her very distressed.

Meanwhile, Russia said that it also was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said it intercepted or destroyed around 100 attack drones. Most of those destroyed were over Russia’s central and southern regions, with 13 over the Moscow and Tver regions, the ministry said.

The defense ministry a day earlier claimed it had destroyed 94 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian territory, mostly over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Some UAVs were also shot down over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh and Tula regions too, it added.

The governor of the Tula region, Dmitry Miliaev, said Saturday three people were injured, including two who were hospitalized.

The Istanbul meeting was initially proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to a ceasefire-or-sanctions ultimatum given to Moscow by Kyiv’s European allies – which many saw as a clear attempt by the Kremlin leader to distract and delay.

Ukraine and its allies demanded that Russia agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Istanbul, but there was no major breakthrough.

