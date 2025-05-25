One in critical condition, five injured in shooting near Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a chaotic scene Sunday morning near Mitchell High School. They received a call for an active shooter off Potter Drive, and when officers arrived, they found four people injured with gunshot wounds.

Those four were transported to the hospital, and police later found out that two others had been taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle. One victim is currently in critical condition.

Police say that the shooting seems to have erupted from an argument, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.