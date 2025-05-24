Video shows man stabbed during brawl; suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

By Sheldon Fox, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A brawl that broke out in the heart of Miami Beach’s entertainment district ended with a man stabbed in the chest and another in handcuffs, police said.

The incident took place along Ninth Street, steps away from Ocean Drive, at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the violent chain of events started with a street fight after someone pushed members of a crowd to initiate a response.

Surveillance video shows the chaotic melee, as two men wearing white T-shirts pummeled each other in the middle of the streets while several others treid to pull them apart. The fight intensified once it moved to the sidewalk.

Moments later, the victim got up from the sidewalk, a dark red blood stain spreading across his shirt.

The arrest form states the man suffered a “fresh stab wound in the middle of his chest.”

The security footage, recorded from the nearby Sherbrooke Hotel, captures another man bending down to pick up a blade and holding it in his right hand as he walks away.

The police report states this man was the suspect, and the video shows him “leaving the area on foot with a knife in his hand.”

As the armed man walked toward crowded Collins Avenue, he is seen passing a stunned couple pushing a baby in a stroller.

Miami Beach Police officers and paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue showed up at the scene seconds later.

First responders focused on the bleeding man, as crews “began life-saving measures on [the] victim.”

Paramedics them placed the man on a stretcher and took him to an awaiting ambulance.

Police said the victim’s lung was punctured, and he needed to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Meanwhile, officers reviewed the surveillance video for clues about the crime in order to track down the suspect.

Officers were seen entering the Sherbrooke to retrieve the video. It would not take them long to catch the suspected stabber.

He was identified as 48-year-old Derrick Madison, a construction worker from Miami.

Friday afternoon, he appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lody Jean, who read him his charges.

“He’s accused of stabbing someone near his heart,” she said, “One count of attempted second-degree murder.”

Madison is also facing charges of battery and marijuana possession. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

