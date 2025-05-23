WATCH: Colorado Springs firefighters save ducklings from storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Three ducklings are safe and sound with their mother today, thanks to a rescue effort from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)!

The department said on Thursday morning, they responded to a call to rescue the stuck ducklings from a storm drain in Colorado Springs.

With help from Colorado Springs Public Works and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the crew was able to safely rescue the tiny trio and reunite them with their mother, who was waiting nearby.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD says all of the ducklings – and mom – are now healthy and safe. Watch a video of the rescue from the department above!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.