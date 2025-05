TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on a prescribed burn in the Rampart Range area, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they also have six crew members assisting.

Source: U.S. Forest Service - PSICC National Forest

Smoke can be seen in the area. The sheriff's office says to only call 911 if you see a plume of smoke or active flames.